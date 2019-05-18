I see more and more entrepreneurs who seem to have everything going for them – vision, motivation, passion, even a good business plan, product, and money, and yet they can’t close customers. Maybe it’s time to look harder at the mantra of a new breed of gurus and successful entrepreneurs, including Steve Blank and Eric Ries, called “nail it then scale it” (NISI).
“Nail It Then Scale It” - The New Mantra For StartupsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on May 18, 2019 1:02 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments