This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

Procurement is responsible for 70% of a companies revenue, but 60% still use pen and paper to run their procurement processes. It's time to embrace digital.

Posted by andriawhack under Startups

by: fundpr on June 4, 2020 11:06 am

From https://www.process.st 3 days ago

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!

Share your small business tips with the community!