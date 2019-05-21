To be successful as an entrepreneur, you don’t have to be a fabulous person, but it helps. Some people, and some entrepreneurs, have that something extra that you can’t quite put your finger on, like Ryan Seacrest is searching for on American Idol. But the entrepreneurs that have it, including Elon Musk and Richard Branson, seem to be able to effortlessly get team members, investors, and customers to follow them anywhere.
10 Entrepreneur Attributes That Will Make You A StarPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on May 21, 2019 10:31 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments