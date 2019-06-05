You probably think that the fact that you have started your own business validates your leadership ability. It may confirm that you were a leader yesterday, but do you have what it takes to be a leader tomorrow? In this era of rapid change, you can’t afford to stop learning, or you will find that your competitors, your customers, and your team, may soon be following someone else.
10 Tips To New Venture Leaders To Never Stop LearningPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on June 5, 2019 11:03 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments