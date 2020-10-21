17
Vote
0 Comment

11 Warning Signs a Deal Is Going to Fall Through

11 Warning Signs a Deal Is Going to Fall Through - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on October 21, 2020 6:13 am
Being able to close a deal is a crucial part of an entrepreneur’s skill set, but sometimes vendor agreements and partnerships can fall through from unavoidable circumstances out of your control. Having the foresight that a deal is about to fall through can be quite beneficial for a company, however, as it gives leaders the opportunity to figure out the next steps in advance (Pursue the agreement more aggressively? Back off and let it fail? Or do nothing and see if it corrects itself?). However, before you can take any action, you must be able to identify the telltale signs of a deal collapsing. To help, we asked 11 entrepreneurs from Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) the following:


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company