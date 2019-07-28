17
1 Comment
The good news is that the latest Kauffman Early-Stage Entrepreneurship (KESE) Index shows the highest level of new business activity recorded in the last two decades, and the cost of entry at an all-time low. The bad news is that it’s still a jungle fight for survival for entrepreneurs of all ages and demographics, with over 80 percent not having access to bank loans or venture capital.



Written by lyceum
14 hours ago

I have to check out the Kauffman Indicators of Early-Stage Entrepreneurship index.
