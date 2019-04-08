23
Vote
1 Comment
Plenty of people out there – maybe the majority of us – really want to break away from the often mind-numbing cycle of the daily office job routine.

As an alternative to sitting around and grinding at projects that you don’t really care about, on behalf of a company that may not really care much about you, it’s likely that you’ve thought about your chances of making it as an entrepreneur.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Dan: Have you heard about the story about the glass jar with pebbles, rocks, and sand?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company