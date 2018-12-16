Starting a digital business has never been easier - it's also never been easier to get derailed by hidden costs of running that digital business.

So, you’ve decided to start a digital business.



Fantastic!



You’ve made a choice to tap the power of a connected world using the advantages provided by the internet and internet-based technologies.



With as easy as it has become to get a new digital business off the ground, a lot of entrepreneurs are forming new businesses that solve old problems with advanced tools and techniques.

