Have you noticed that more companies beg you to participate in their business today? It started with an email survey on your last stay at their hotel, but now includes requests for online product reviews, to social media input on the design of future products. They do it because engaged customers become loyal advocates and buyers. Welcome to the “Participation Age” of marketing.
5 Keys To Growing What You Have Planted As A StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on June 26, 2019 10:16 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments