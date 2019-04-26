Building a startup is hard work for low pay, it’s risky, and it requires total responsibility to make it work. Yet, many entrepreneurs are the happiest people I know. On the other hand, I know many unhappy individuals who are always partying, have minimal commitments, and little responsibility. I suspect the real parameters of happiness have eluded these people.
5 Keys To Happiness, Even For New Business FoundersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on April 26, 2019 10:05 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments