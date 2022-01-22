Most small businesses I advise still rely on traditional advertising models, assuming they can create enough media “noise” to get customers attention and sway them. You don’t realize that person-to-person noise now dominates all channels through social media, effectively hiding business marketing messages. You now need a personal context in your marketing to get results.
5 Keys to Results in the Current Marketing RevolutionPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 9 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on January 22, 2022 2:16 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
santijumpla
-
lyceum
-
FutureVision
-
Copysugar
-
MarketWiz
-
centrifugePR
-
logistico
-
ObjectOriented
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
leonesimmy
-
sundaydriver
-
Digitaladvert
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
marketingvalue
-
LimeWood
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments