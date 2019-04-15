Starting a new venture still costs real money, even though the entry price has come down dramatically in last few decades. For example, I come from a software background, and back in the early PC days, it could easily cost half a million dollars for a team of professionals to produce a commercial product. Now, with powerful high-level tools and open source software, winning smartphone apps can be built by a good hacker for a few thousand dollars.
5 Startup Cost Realities Most Founders UnderestimatePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on April 15, 2019 9:43 am
