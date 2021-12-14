One thing I have learned the hard way in business is that implementing new ideas is usually much more difficult than conceiving the idea in the first place. That’s why I caution my aspiring entrepreneur clients against proclaiming to investors that they are a great “idea” person. The bridge from thinking and talking, to doing, is a long and difficult one for many to get over.
5 Steps To Get You From Your First Idea To A BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on December 14, 2021 12:40 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
amabaie
-
lyceum
-
sundaydriver
-
maestro68
-
luvhealthcare
-
JoshRed
-
FutureVision
-
NolanGreen
-
LimeWood
-
thecorneroffice
-
advertglobal
-
MasterMinuteman
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
bizyolk
-
PMVirtual
-
Mossmedia
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments