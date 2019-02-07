If you are looking for funding and customers for your new business, you need to identify your “unique selling proposition” (USP) right up front, in 30 seconds or less, to differentiate yourself in today’s information overload. That may sound obvious, but as a new venture investor, I rarely see it happening. Investor and customer attention spans are short, and both will write you off quickly.
5 Unique Elements Make A Winning Selling PropositionPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on February 7, 2019 11:28 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments