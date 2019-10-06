16
Vote
0 Comment

5 Ways to Beat Imposter Syndrome

5 Ways to Beat Imposter Syndrome - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on October 6, 2019 10:36 am
Do you sometimes feel like an imposter in your business life? Like you are acting as if you are authentic and confident but not necessarily feeling it?
There you are tapped for a promotion, being acknowledged and recognized for your work and accomplishments and yet feeling like a fraud conflicted about your self worth and self esteem?
Well there’s a name for it. Psychology Day calls it Imposter Syndrome.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company