People tend to put their trust in big businesses over small companies. This is because people assume big companies generally have more resources and more experience and are therefore better equipped. As a small startup, it can be difficult competing with these larger companies – you may find no-one is willing to give you a chance. However, by making your company seem reputable and well-established, you can help to win people over. Here are just a few tricks that will make your small startup look big, helping you to get more customers.

