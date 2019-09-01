What every entrepreneur needs more than anything else, after they have built an innovative new product or service, is visibility, credibility, and trust by customers, potential employees, and future business partners. In my experience as a business advisor, one of the best ways to get all of these, is to publish a book on the technology, the journey, or some relevant lessons learned.
5 Ways Writing a Book Will Kick-Start Business Growth
Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
