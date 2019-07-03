Many entrepreneurs think that adapting to the new technologies, like smart phones and Internet commerce, are the key to attracting new customers. In fact, businesses need to adapt even more completely to the changes in the buying and social behavior of consumers. High-technology product startups, without customers, don’t make a business.
6 Elements of Customer Psychology Drive Buy DecisionsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on July 3, 2019 2:41 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
martinzwilling
-
harleenas
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
LoopLooper
-
thelastword
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
maestro68
-
PMVirtual
-
leonesimmy
-
Copysugar
-
MarketWiz
-
DigiTechBlog
-
ObjectOriented
-
kingofcontent92
-
blogexpert
-
fusionswim
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments