As a logical and data-driven business advisor, I have long focused on facts, technology, and quantifiable pain in guiding entrepreneurs. Yet, these days, I am seeing overwhelming evidence that customer buying decisions, especially with consumers, are often based on emotional and psychological factors, including passions from others, your experience, and social relationships.
6 Keys to Attracting Customers Based On Social NeedsPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 4 days ago
September 27, 2022
