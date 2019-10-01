Isn’t it frustrating to think you finally understand something in business, like marketing with social media, only to realize that the landscape changed while you were looking at other priorities? For example, it used to be that marketing via social media meant banner ads on Facebook, buying search engine results, and sponsoring blog entries, but these don’t suffice anymore.
6 Ways The Business Social Media Players Are ChangingPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on October 1, 2019 9:37 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 51 minutes ago