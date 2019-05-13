After a frustrating meeting with a small business client recently who didn’t “have time” for social media, I was surprised to find evidence on the Internet that up to one quarter of small business owners are still hesitant to invest time, money, and effort into a social media strategy.
They don’t realize that they are missing out on a great opportunity for “free” promotion, as well as taking a great risk by not listening to what customers are saying, and not monitoring or responding to undeserved challenges to their reputation.
7 Keys To Using Social Media to Kickstart Your BrandPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on May 13, 2019 9:41 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
nusrattanin
-
MasterMinuteman
-
businessgross
-
businessluv
-
blogexpert
-
deanuk
-
DigiTechBlog
-
centrifugePR
-
profmarketing
-
bizyolk
-
AmyJordan
-
justretweet
-
sundaydriver
-
steefen
-
thecorneroffice
-
Inspiretothrive
-
hamed
-
2013Taxes
-
2011tax
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
eScoutRoom
-
2012Taxes
-
FastSwings
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments