In every business, especially new ones, quick and effective problem solving is a critical skill. The problems you face are more complex and moving faster than ever before, and the consequences of a poor or incomplete solution can be costly to your business, and well as to your community, human health, and the environment. What we learn in school hasn’t kept up with the demands.



Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

I have to check out the book ("Bulletproof Problem Solving") mentioned in the post.
Log in to comment or register here.
