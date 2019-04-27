These days, the influencers at the top of your business make your brand, rather than a brand making influencers of your leaders. Consider Jeff Bezos at the top of Amazon, or Howard Schultz at the top of Starbucks. They were influencers before they were a brand. You too can become an influencer through social media, videos and blogs, and people will follow you on what to buy, what causes to support, and who to vote for.
7 Strategies For Brand Leadership Through InfluencersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on April 27, 2019 4:12 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 13 minutes ago