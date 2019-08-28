In the beginning all businesses are just people playing out an idea. It’s never the other way around – there is no idea so big that it doesn’t need people to make it succeed. Investors know this, hence the saying “Bet on the jockey (founder), not the horse (idea).” A great jockey is a great role model.
7 Traits Of Today’s New Business Innovator And ModelPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
