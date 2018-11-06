17
1 Comment
I applaud the resurgence of a focus by new ventures on saving the environment and having a positive social impact. Yet, when you are pitching to investors, this has to be balanced by generating enough profit to keep the venture thriving, growing, and providing a healthy return-on-investment (ROI) to investors. Founders who avoid the use of the term “profit” had better have deep pockets of their own.



Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I will show this post for a friend who is starting a social venture regarding speaking engagements and personal training.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
