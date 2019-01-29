27
Until the recession a decade ago, market research indicated that as many as 90 percent of the roughly 20 million American small business owners were motivated more by lifestyle than growth and money. More recently, the desire for extra income has become the key driver in new startups, according to the popular press. It seems that more people are focused on money today.



Written by lyceum
1 day 1 hour 31 minutes ago

I would say that I am more of a lifestyle entrepreneur than of a growth oriented business person. I have to check out the classic book ("Business Alchemy: Turning Ideas Into Gold") mentioned in the post.
