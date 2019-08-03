A common complaint I hear from my startup clients and many entrepreneurs is that rapid growth is more difficult than ever anticipated. The assumption usually is that more money is needed for marketing, or another round of new development is needed on the product. Yet I find in digging deeper, the challenge is just as often getting the right people and culture, rather than money.
9 Success Inhibitors To Overcome For Rapid GrowthPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
