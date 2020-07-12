If you are new running a small business, you may feel overwhelmed and stressed out. Adjusting to your business will take time. It won’t happen overnight.



That first year in business is the most stressful. Having to rely only on yourself to generate an income is scary! You may wonder where your clients will come from and if they will pay you on time.



Of course, if you planned in advance you would have some cash to get you through those first few months.

