If you are new running a small business, you may feel overwhelmed and stressed out. Adjusting to your business will take time. It won’t happen overnight.
That first year in business is the most stressful. Having to rely only on yourself to generate an income is scary! You may wonder where your clients will come from and if they will pay you on time.
Of course, if you planned in advance you would have some cash to get you through those first few months.
Adjusting to Your Business Takes a Few Years to Calm Down - Small Biz TipsterPosted by Inspiretothrive under Startups
From https://smallbiztipster.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on July 12, 2020 12:34 pm
