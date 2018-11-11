16
I just finished a new book by Stephen J. Cloobeck, “Checking In: Hospitality-Driven Thinking, Business, and You”. As a self-made entrepreneur and former chairman of Diamond Resorts International, he asserts that the five biggest companies by market value today, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple, aren’t really tech, but hospitality companies.



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I will check out the book (Checking In: Hospitality-Driven Thinking, Business, and You), mentioned in the post.
