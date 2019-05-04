16
Vote
1 Comment
Seeking a list of best business books for entrepreneurs? This article has all my recommendations. Here are 79 of the best books for entrepreneurs.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Sandeep: Thanks for taking your time to compile this great reading list! Have you read Stefan Engeseth's bok, Sharkonomics: How to Attack Market Leaders? Stefan is a friend of mine, and I have written a review of his book on Small Business Trends.

I like that you ended the list with @GaryVee's book, Crush It! I have based one of my business ideas on a tip he gave in the appendix of the book... ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company