29
Vote
2 Comment
The days of leadership without engagement are gone. With interactive social media and video everywhere, everyone needs to feel they have a relationship with their leaders, and every brand needs leader personification for customers to relate. Soon you won’t be able to name a business as one of your favorites if you can’t personally visualize and relate to company leadership.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by gruberjl
3 days ago

Businesses Need Employee Engagement More Than Process engaged-employeeThe days of leadership without engagement are gone.

With interactive social media and video everywhere, everyone needs to feel they have a relationship with their leaders, and every brand needs leader personification for customers to relate.

The old way doesn't work, and results more than ever in slow decision-making, lack of real connection with employees, and ignorance of what customers really want.

More meetings in your conference room won't get to the truth as well as simply talking to people who interact with customers directly.

In the same fashion, these engagement principles must be applied to customers.

Customer business leadership through brand icons, such as Ronald McDonald and Aunt Jemima, is fading fast.

Customers as well as employees want to relate and engage with real people as leaders, and business leaders need to interact with real employees and customers to stay vital and current.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 days ago

I got curious by the title of the book (“Why Are There Snowblowers in Miami?”), mentioned in the post! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop