Businesses Need Employee Engagement More Than Process
The days of leadership without engagement are gone. With interactive social media and video everywhere, everyone needs to feel they have a relationship with their leaders, and every brand needs leader personification for customers to relate. Soon you won’t be able to name a business as one of your favorites if you can’t personally visualize and relate to company leadership.
3 days ago
With interactive social media and video everywhere, everyone needs to feel they have a relationship with their leaders, and every brand needs leader personification for customers to relate.
The old way doesn't work, and results more than ever in slow decision-making, lack of real connection with employees, and ignorance of what customers really want.
More meetings in your conference room won't get to the truth as well as simply talking to people who interact with customers directly.
In the same fashion, these engagement principles must be applied to customers.
Customer business leadership through brand icons, such as Ronald McDonald and Aunt Jemima, is fading fast.
Customers as well as employees want to relate and engage with real people as leaders, and business leaders need to interact with real employees and customers to stay vital and current.
