18
Vote
1 Comment
Having processes is such an important part of creating a business in paradise, and yet so many businesses fail to do this properly. As they say, if you fail to plan, then you’re planning to fail.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

I am glad to read that the author is using the example of making a perfect cuppa, for the mapping process.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company