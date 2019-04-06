You must create a winning culture when growing your small business. On this week’s Small Business Radio Show, Jeff Hayzlett joins us. Jeff serves as a prime time television host and former Fortune 100. He says it’s all about creating a “hero factor.” Jeff’s book “The Hero Factor: How Great Leaders Transform Organizations and Create Winning Cultures” talks about why the word hero is perfect. It applies to every CEO building a company.
