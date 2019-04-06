16
You must create a winning culture when growing your small business. On this week’s Small Business Radio Show, Jeff Hayzlett joins us. Jeff serves as a prime time television host and former Fortune 100. He says it’s all about creating a “hero factor.” Jeff’s book “The Hero Factor: How Great Leaders Transform Organizations and Create Winning Cultures” talks about why the word hero is perfect. It applies to every CEO building a company.



Written by amabaie
3 days ago

The interesting thing about values is that they are not always obvious. Most companies don't wear their values on the their sleeves. But if something goes wrong, the company's values - or lack thereof - are thrown under the microscope. And with social media, that microscope can be big and tough. It pays to define your values and to make sure that you are consistent. Else, a crisis will define your values for you. Ouch!
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

David: Thanks for your input! I am actively striving to achieve my values, and I am a supporter of organizations with a rational hero culture.

Best Premises,

Martin

