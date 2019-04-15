18
The term “craft” is a modern trend indicating something that’s been put together with care, appealing to select palates. In my town, we have craft beer, craft pickles, craft cheeses, craft spirits, and other artisanal goodies that take time to make.

If you want something carefully made and distinctive in flavor, “craft” might just fill the bill.



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

It is time for hand crafted tea and content! ;)
Share your small business tips with the community!
