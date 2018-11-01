16
As a long-time advisor to small businesses and startups, I still find many who think marketing is still primarily broadcasting your message to as many customers as possible, hitting them again and again, until it sticks. They don’t realize that customers today are looking for relationships, meaning two-way conversations with your business. They ignore all else as just plain noise.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

As I am interesting in conversation marketing, I will check out the book (Conversation Marketing: How to Be Relevant and Engage Your Customer by Speaking Human) mentioned in the post.
