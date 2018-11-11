Escaping the Slow Cubicle DeathPosted by Dan_Swords under Startups
From https://danswords.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on November 11, 2018 10:30 am
As entrepreneurs we all dream of the day when we can leave our job and travel. We walk up to our boss and say, “You can have your job. I don’t need it anymore.”
Is this some crazy out of this world idea? No.
It can happen, but it's just going to take a little mind shift to make it work.
Is this some crazy out of this world idea? No.
It can happen, but it's just going to take a little mind shift to make it work.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
2 hours 6 minutes ago
6 hours ago