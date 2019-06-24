It’s common to hear how large global brands are affected by business and technology trends like artificial intelligence, changing customer expectations, and data privacy concerns. But how do these trends affect unsung – but much more numerous – small businesses? What compels someone to take the entrepreneurial path in 2019, and how do they grow a successful business? How do gender and age affect the entrepreneurial experience? To uncover the answers to these questions and more, we surveyed more than 2,000 small business owners and leaders across the globe and packed the results in the latest edition of our latest Small & Medium Business Trends Report.

