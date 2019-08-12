Suhaib Zaheer built a thriving business brokerage business and grew it from three offices to many more multiple offices with a staff of 75 people.

This was GREAT, until it wasn’t.

From a young age Suhaib, who is now the SVP and GM at website host Bluehost, learned about entrepreneurship and business from his father who was a banker.

Having built five businesses and served in various executive roles, Suhaib has some powerful insights on building a great company.

