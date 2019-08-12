Suhaib Zaheer built a thriving business brokerage business and grew it from three offices to many more multiple offices with a staff of 75 people.
This was GREAT, until it wasn’t.
From a young age Suhaib, who is now the SVP and GM at website host Bluehost, learned about entrepreneurship and business from his father who was a banker.
Having built five businesses and served in various executive roles, Suhaib has some powerful insights on building a great company.
Five Things You Need to Do to Succeed in BusinessPosted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on August 12, 2019 8:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments