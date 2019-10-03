Outside of dreams, there is no real business opportunity without risk. Serious entrepreneurs know that, but too many “wannabes” still fall for that elusive get-rich-quick scheme with no risk. As an active angel investor, I still hear entrepreneurs asserting large opportunities with minimal risk and no competition. My conclusion either way is that they have no market, or haven’t looked.
Great Entrepreneurs Rush To Embrace The Right RisksPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
