How to Choose Your Business Name

If you want your new business to succeed, you must create a strong brand identity. A brand identity is more than a business name, but a strong brand identity starts with a strong business name. Hereâ€™s everything you need to know to choose a great business name for your new company.


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Ross: Thanks for your comment. Yes, that is the context. Thanks for positive comment on the name. I appreciate your input very much. Talk soon again!

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Ross: Interesting to hear about your iterations. I like the old logotype with the spring, but I also like the new one with the neon sign-ish style.

Thanks for your immediate reaction to the domain name. I am not a Democrat, nor a Republican. I am a radical for capitalism, and a constitutional republic, based on a classical liberal foundation. Every year, I commemorate the historical Boston Tea Party event, on December 16, 1773.

I am a tea enthusiast, author, and podcaster on tea (Camellia sinensis).

Talk soon again!

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by RossKimbarovsky
9 hours ago

So is the site your "homepage" for you, the podcast, tea, or all of those? That's what I meant about needing to understand the context... (I assume the podcast on tea since it's a .media site and if so, I like the name TeaParty.
Written by lyceum
14 hours ago

Ross: How did you come up with CrowdSpring? What do you say about my "last" name, TeaParty dot Media?

Talk soon again!

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by RossKimbarovsky
12 hours ago

It took us about 50 hours to come up with "crowdspring". Lots of brainstorming and frustration - naming a business is really hard. We ultimately focused on standing out (spring) and since we were a crowdsourcing site, "crowd" makes sense. But to get there ... was painful.

What's "TeaParty.media"? Hard to give feedback without context ("Tea Party" in American politics, has a negative connotation to Democrats and a positive connotation to many Republicans).
