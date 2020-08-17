Before you dive into your business plan, it’s important to know the market you’re entering. Conducting thorough market research in your intended market and understanding the demographics of your clients and potential clients will help you write your business plan and will also help you build a sustainable, successful business. Here’s everything you need to know about conducting market research for your new business.
How to do market research or your new businessPosted by crowdSPRING under Startups
From https://www.crowdspring.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on August 17, 2020 10:44 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments