Whether you are trying to motivate your team, close a deal with a customer, or get funding from an investor, a casual conversation is usually a waste of your valuable time. These result is a founder who is always “too busy,” but never seems to get the business done and the team moving. All real business is conversations focused on creating results.



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Conversations cultivates the relationship between the two parties (seller and buyer).
SEO Company