In my role as a new business advisor and occasional investor, I hear lots of people talking about their dreams of “someday” starting and running a new venture. They can talk with passion about their innovative new idea, and ask lots of questions, but never seem to really get started. The challenge we all have as business founders is to move from the idea stage to a real business.
How To Take Your Business Idea From Dream To RealityPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on January 26, 2019 12:36 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 days ago