In this article, Ryan tells the story of how he successfully launched Product Hunt. He writes about how they acquired over 2000 users by doing things that didn’t scale. Are you searching for a crowd to launch to? Listen to find out how Product Hunt did it!
How We Got Our First 2,000 Users Doing Things That Don't Scale by Ryan Hoover
