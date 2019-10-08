Some people are not cut out to be entrepreneurs. This is a good thing, or the business world would be chaos, with everyone trying to do their own thing. So what about you? How do you know if you should be running your own company, or concentrating on that queue of work that someone else has built for you?
If These Quotes Could Be You, Don’t Try A New StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on October 8, 2019 10:51 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments