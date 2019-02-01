28
According to recent articles, more than half of the businesses that once appeared on the Fortune 500 list have disappeared in the last twenty years, and the rate of departure is increasing. I’m convinced this is happening because most companies don’t have the courage to keep up with the escalating rate of change in the market today. Business as usual is no longer good enough.



Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Food for thought. I will forward this post to a tea friend who is interested in starting a new business venture.
