I recently had the good fortune to interview Beth Comstock, a former GE executive, for Salesforce’s Leading Edge series. She’s an inspirational leader, the best-selling author of Imagine It Forward, and a true #girlboss! Although Beth spent much of her career at one of the world’s largest and best known companies, her advice is relevant to leaders of businesses of all sizes. Here are a few of the things I learned from Beth about how to be a great leader in today’s rapidly changing world.

