26
Vote
0 Comment
I recently had the good fortune to interview Beth Comstock, a former GE executive, for Salesforce’s Leading Edge series. She’s an inspirational leader, the best-selling author of Imagine It Forward, and a true #girlboss! Although Beth spent much of her career at one of the world’s largest and best known companies, her advice is relevant to leaders of businesses of all sizes. Here are a few of the things I learned from Beth about how to be a great leader in today’s rapidly changing world.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop