In this episode, I talk about the recent WeWork fiasco. From its delayed IPO to the bizarre behavior of the company's co-founder & CEO, Adam Neumann, WeWork has been making the news lately for all the wrong reasons. So in this episode, I'll break down the sequence of events that unfolded over the past few weeks that took WeWork from being a potential Wall Street darling to a cautionary tale.
Marketing Mantra Podcast Ep. #32 - The WeWork Fiasco, ExplainedPosted by 99signals under Startups
From https://open.spotify.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on October 2, 2019 6:22 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments