Marketing Mantra Podcast Ep. #32 - The WeWork Fiasco, Explained

Marketing Mantra Podcast Ep. #32 - The WeWork Fiasco, Explained - https://open.spotify.com Avatar Posted by 99signals under Startups
From https://open.spotify.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on October 2, 2019 6:22 pm
In this episode, I talk about the recent WeWork fiasco. From its delayed IPO to the bizarre behavior of the company's co-founder & CEO, Adam Neumann, WeWork has been making the news lately for all the wrong reasons. So in this episode, I'll break down the sequence of events that unfolded over the past few weeks that took WeWork from being a potential Wall Street darling to a cautionary tale.



Share your small business tips with the community!
