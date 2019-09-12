17
Large corporations and conglomerates, the engines of growth and vitality in the twentieth century, have lost their edge and their image. They have proven themselves unable to innovate, and they have lost more jobs than they create. My friends who “grew up” with lifetime careers in General Motors, Exxon Mobil, or even IBM, are now often too embarrassed to even mention it.



Written by lyceum
Marty: Thanks for sharing this thought provoking piece! I will check out the book, The 3rd American Dream.
