This episode features our special guest, John Vuong, the owner of Local SEO Search, a 4.9-star, full-service local SEO company based in Canada.



Since starting his local SEO company in 2013, John has been on a mission to help businesses stand out with useful, informative, and locally-focused content.



In this episode, John will be sharing lots of insights on local SEO and he'll be specifically sharing actionable tips to optimize your Google My Business listing (also called GMB listing). If you have a local business and you want to dominate Google results in your location, then you wouldn’t want to miss this episode.

